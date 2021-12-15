IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

It's not too late! 26 last-minute gifts you can get on Amazon

  • Now Playing

    TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    Shaun White says Beijing may be his last Olympics

    01:47

  • ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has fans lining up

    01:36

  • NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson reveals he’ll race in Indy 500

    03:53

  • Al Roker rides along with UPS driver to deliver holiday packages

    02:44

  • Matthew McConaughey: ‘I’m not going to say no forever’ to running for office

    02:32

  • Al Roker spotlights the unofficial mayor of Rockefeller Center

    04:41

  • Matthew McConaughey talks about ‘Sing 2,’ his family, Texas politics and more

    05:45

  • Nick Cannon opens up to People magazine about death of his infant son

    00:44

  • ‘Beanie Mania’ takes a look back at Beanie Baby craze of the ’90s

    01:11

  • Prince Philip remembered by royal family in new documentary

    02:10

  • TODAY takes over Bryant Park holiday market in New York City

    06:44

  • Father of groom accidentally records his own emotional reaction to wedding

    00:51

  • Alicia Keys talks about her marriage, kids and new album

    12:41

  • Christopher Lloyd reveals he nearly turned down ‘Back to the Future’ role

    05:12

  • TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise

    03:46

  • Kel Mitchell of ‘Kenan & Kel’ talks about his ministry and new book

    04:50

  • Alicia Keys talks about her new album, her kids and more live on TODAY

    03:28

  • Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first grandchild

    00:44

  • Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar’ law exam

    00:41

TODAY

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise

04:30

Continuing Suddenly Santa, a new holiday series on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, retired teacher Alice Thompson of Dublin, Virginia gets a surprise call from Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Choosing from among five mystery gifts, she gets a free trip to Mexico!Dec. 15, 2021

  • Now Playing

    TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    Shaun White says Beijing may be his last Olympics

    01:47

  • ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has fans lining up

    01:36

  • NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson reveals he’ll race in Indy 500

    03:53

  • Al Roker rides along with UPS driver to deliver holiday packages

    02:44

  • Matthew McConaughey: ‘I’m not going to say no forever’ to running for office

    02:32

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All