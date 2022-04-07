TikTok’s Brittany and Ryan treated to Knicks game, meet Derrick Rose
Brittany and her brother Ryan are TikTok famous for making fun videos that spread autism awareness and break down stereotypes. After leaving the TODAY show with a signed Derrick Rose jersey, the duo and their family enjoyed a Knick’s game, and even posed for pictures with Ryan’s favorite player. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.April 7, 2022
