Here's how you can help tornado victims throughout Kentucky

TODAY

TODAY surprises two women who create joy year-round for foster kids

06:14

For Belinda Leto and Celina Saunders, the season of giving is all year-round. Co-founders of "Celebrate Birthdays,” the pair work to make sure every foster child and child in their Tampa community can celebrate their special day regardless of their family’s financial situation. With the help of TODAY contributor Elizabeth Mayhew, the women get a surprise holiday party in their honor, and our sponsor Amazon Prime gifts them with $25,000 to continue their efforts.Dec. 17, 2021

