Best friends Brooke Marrow and Shelia Ricciardi-Ferraiuolo first met in their early days of flight attendant school. Over the decades, they have been bridesmaids in each other’s weddings and had kids within a year of one another. They planned to celebrate their daughters’ high school graduation together, but the pandemic made it impossible. So TODAY surprised them with an epic, teary-eyed reunion in the plaza.Aug. 10, 2021