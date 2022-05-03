TODAY celebrates teachers making lasting impact on students

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

 

On National Teacher Appreciation Day, TODAY is celebrating the lasting impact of inspiring teachers. Six teachers from the Broward County School District stop by Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center for a surprise!May 3, 2022

