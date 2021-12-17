IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here's how you can help tornado victims throughout Kentucky

    TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shares inside look at new documentary on infertility

    05:37
TODAY

TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shares inside look at new documentary on infertility

05:37

On the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Sheinelle Jones and film producer Andre Gaines share new details of their documentary, “Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret.” The film shines a light on fertility complications and follows five women of color on their journeys to have a baby. The documentary premieres Sunday night on MSNBC.Dec. 17, 2021

    TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shares inside look at new documentary on infertility

    05:37
