TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shares inside look at new documentary on infertility
On the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Sheinelle Jones and film producer Andre Gaines share new details of their documentary, “Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret.” The film shines a light on fertility complications and follows five women of color on their journeys to have a baby. The documentary premieres Sunday night on MSNBC.Dec. 17, 2021
