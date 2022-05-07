IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

TODAY's Joe Fryer takes home a GLAAD Media Award!

00:54

TODAY's Joe Fryer accepted a GLAAD Media award Friday night for a piece he did looking back at 40 years of the AIDS pandemic. Fryer told the story of four men, living with HIV and accepted the award on stage alongside them.May 7, 2022

