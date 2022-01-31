Hoda Kotb says she and Joel Schiffman have ended their engagement

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hoda Kotb addresses why she isn’t wearing her engagement ring, saying that after “prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays,” she and Joel Schiffman have decided that they are “better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple.” “I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him,” she adds.
