TODAY

Hoda Kotb says she and Joel Schiffman have ended their engagement

03:08

Hoda Kotb addresses why she isn’t wearing her engagement ring, saying that after “prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays,” she and Joel Schiffman have decided that they are “better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple.” “I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him,” she adds.Jan. 31, 2022

Hoda Kotb says her engagement has been called off: ‘We’re better as friends'

