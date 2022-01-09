IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
SKIP TO CONTENT
Today Logo
On The Show
COVID-19 & Kids
Shopping
Health
Parents
Food
Trending
Black Voices
Latino Voices
Asian Voices
Share this —
Search
Search
Sections
Food
Style
Health & Wellness
Parenting
Home
Pop Culture
Shop
Videos
Shows
TODAY
3rd Hour of TODAY
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna
Weekend TODAY
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
Watch Full Episodes
More
News
Help
Trending
Newsletters
Recipes
Pets & Animals
Parenting Team
Citi Music Series
Black Voices
One Small Thing
Latino Voices
Money
LGBTQ Voices
TODAY Original Videos
Asian American Voices
TMRW
Women Are Essential
Follow today
More Brands
NBC News Logo
MSNBC Logo
Search
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
Now Playing
TODAY’s Headlines is not available on Sundays
00:05
UP NEXT
TODAY’s Headlines: January 8, 2022
01:10
TODAY
TODAY’s Headlines is not available on Sundays
00:05
Share this -
copied
Please check back tomorrow.
Jan. 9, 2022
Read More
Now Playing
TODAY’s Headlines is not available on Sundays
00:05
UP NEXT
TODAY’s Headlines: January 8, 2022
01:10
Best of TODAY
Play All
TODAY
Judge to rule whether civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew can continue
TODAY
Peter and Kristen swim with sharks in an up-close look at the marine predators
TODAY
North Carolina woman who brought teen son to Jan. 6 riot sentenced to jail
TODAY
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider becomes 1st woman to win more than $1 million
TODAY
Remembering Sidney Poitier, legendary actor and trailblazer
TODAY
What you need to know about CDC’s quarantine guidance and rapid tests
Play All