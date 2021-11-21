IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
SKIP TO CONTENT
On The Show
COVID-19 & Kids
Holiday Handbook
Health
Parents
Shop
Food
Trending
Black Voices
Latino Voices
Asian Voices
Share this —
Search
Sections
Food
Style
Health & Wellness
Parenting
Home
Pop Culture
Shop
Videos
Shows
TODAY
3rd Hour of TODAY
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna
Weekend TODAY
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
Watch Full Episodes
More
News
Help
Trending
Newsletters
Recipes
Pets & Animals
Parenting Team
Citi Music Series
Black Voices
One Small Thing
Latino Voices
Money
LGBTQ Voices
TODAY Original Videos
Asian American Voices
TMRW
Women Are Essential
Follow today
More Brands
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
TODAY
TODAY's Headlines is not available on Sundays
00:05
Share this -
copied
Please check back tomorrow.
Nov. 21, 2021
Read More
Best of TODAY
Play All
TODAY
Thrill-seekers can climb NYC skyscraper in new attraction
TODAY
Deaf high school football team moves closer to first championship
TODAY
Lin-Manuel Miranda reflects on impact of 'Hamilton'
TODAY
‘SNL’ reveals Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd as upcoming hosts
TODAY
Jonah Hill set to play Jerry Garcia in Scorsese’s Grateful Dead biopic
TODAY
How to save on Thanksgiving turkey costs and score holiday gifts early
Play All