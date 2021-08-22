IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
On The Show
COVID-19 & Kids
Health & Wellness
Parents
Food
Shop
Pop Culture
TMRW
Black Voices
Share this —
Search
Sections
Food
Style
Health & Wellness
Parenting
Home
Pop Culture
Shop
Videos
Show
TODAY
3rd Hour of TODAY
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna
Weekend TODAY
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
Watch Full Episodes
More
News
Pets & Animals
Trending
Citi Music Series
Recipes
Newsletters
Parenting Team
One Small Thing
Careers
Money
Food Club
TODAY Original Videos
TODAY Classes
TMRW
Help
Follow today
More Brands
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
TODAY
TODAY's Headlines is not available on Sundays
00:05
Share this -
copied
Please check back tomorrow.
Aug. 22, 2021
Read More
Best of TODAY
Play All
TODAY
New ISIS threats emerge in Afghanistan as many still try to flee
TODAY
Racehorse runs loose on Kentucky highway
TODAY
Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife hospitalized with COVID-19 as pandemic continues to surge
TODAY
Biden’s handling of Afghanistan troop withdrawal is ‘catastrophic,’ says Chuck Todd
TODAY
Turtle in California shares Sunday TODAY mug shot
TODAY
Man jumps into gator tank to save handler, and more Highs and Lows
Play All