IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
On The Show
Tokyo Olympics
Food
Shop
Health & Wellness
Parents
Pop Culture
TMRW
Black Voices
Asian Voices
Share this —
Search
Sections
Food
Style
Health & Wellness
Parenting
Home
Pop Culture
Shop
Videos
Show
TODAY
3rd Hour of TODAY
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna
Weekend TODAY
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
Watch Full Episodes
More
News
Pets & Animals
Trending
Citi Music Series
Recipes
Newsletters
Parenting Team
One Small Thing
Careers
Money
Food Club
TODAY Original Videos
TODAY Classes
TMRW
Help
Follow today
More Brands
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
TODAY
TODAY's Headlines is not available on Sundays
00:05
Share this -
copied
Please check back tomorrow.
Aug. 8, 2021
Read More
Best of TODAY
Play All
TODAY
Hiroshima bombing, 76 years later: Survivor honors 12 American POWs
TODAY
Bob Moses, civil rights leader who fought math illiteracy, dies at 86
TODAY
Country star Luke Bryan shares intimate look at his life in ‘My Dirt Road Diary’
TODAY
Chicago police officer killed, another fighting for his life after traffic stop shooting
TODAY
Firefighters in Northern California battle largest, single wildfire in state history
TODAY
Chuck Todd on challenges facing Biden administration due to delta variant
Play All