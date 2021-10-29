TODAY’s Halloween extravaganza brings ‘Football Fright in America’

“Football Fright in America” is the theme of this year’s Halloween extravaganza on TODAY. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico introduces Hoda Kotb done up as Carrie Underwood (singer of the Sunday Night Football theme); Willie Geist and Carson Daly as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Ron Gronkowski, respectively; Craig Melvin as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Al Roker as The Weeknd, star of last year’s Super Bowl halftime show; Sheinelle Jones as former halftime entertainer Bruno Mars, and Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.Oct. 29, 2021