TODAY’s 30-day walking challenge: Halfway point check-in

Exercises to strengthen your legs, hips and core04:56
- Now Playing
TODAY’s 30-day walking challenge: Halfway point check-in01:20
- UP NEXT
World Health Organization calls emergency meeting on monkeypox01:58
Deadly drugs alarmingly easy to get on popular social media apps06:02
FDA approves first drug treatment for hair loss disorder Alopecia00:45
How to protect yourself from Lyme disease02:42
Sheinelle Jones explores LGBTQ health care providers and ways to improve health | Wellness TODAY25:00
6 moves to strengthen your walk | Wellness TODAY05:21
Sheinelle Jones tries a soothing sound bath | Wellness TODAY04:39
Sheinelle Jones and Dr. Natalie Azar discuss studies to keep your family healthy | Wellness TODAY07:24
How to find an LGBTQ health care provider | Wellness TODAY05:54
Country singer Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis01:51
How fatherhood and a hot cup of tea helped one man recover from addiction05:24
Step up your walking game with these sporting essentials04:59
Teen boxer faces fight of her life after brain cancer diagnosis03:42
Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacks02:22
Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery07:45
COVID vaccinations for children under 5 could start next week00:28
Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer02:08
Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face02:21
Exercises to strengthen your legs, hips and core04:56
- Now Playing
TODAY’s 30-day walking challenge: Halfway point check-in01:20
- UP NEXT
World Health Organization calls emergency meeting on monkeypox01:58
Deadly drugs alarmingly easy to get on popular social media apps06:02
FDA approves first drug treatment for hair loss disorder Alopecia00:45
How to protect yourself from Lyme disease02:42
Play All
Play All