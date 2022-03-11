TODAY remembers NBC News director Matt Schindler who has died at 91
00:49
Share this -
copied
Matt Schindler, who was a beloved longtime director of both TODAY and Meet the Press and worked at NBC News for over four decades, has died at 91. He was at the helm for many important events in history, including the days after President Kennedy was assassinated. He is remembered as a very kind colleague and a mentor to young journalists.March 11, 2022
UP NEXT
Trooper who saved runners from drunk driver speaks out: It was instinct
02:29
Jussie Smollett has emotional outburst after hate crime hoax sentencing
02:10
Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor who played Luis for 45 years dies at 81
00:36
North Korea latests tests were intercontinental ballistic missile system: US officials
00:31
TSA extends mask mandate on public transportation until April 18th