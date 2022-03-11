IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

TODAY remembers NBC News director Matt Schindler who has died at 91

00:49

Matt Schindler, who was a beloved longtime director of both TODAY and Meet the Press and worked at NBC News for over four decades, has died at 91. He was at the helm for many important events in history, including the days after President Kennedy was assassinated. He is remembered as a very kind colleague and a mentor to young journalists.March 11, 2022

