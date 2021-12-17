TODAY lends a hand in tornado-ravaged Mayfield, Kentucky

As residents are still recovering from the severe storms that tore through the state last week, TODAY's Al Roker headed down to Kentucky to meet some of the families and share stories of survival. With the help of Kroger, Lowes and others, Roker surprises them with much needed donations, including gift cards. Kyanna Parsons-Perez, one of the survivors from the Mayfield candle factory, also gets to thank the troopers who saved her life. “Thank you for not leaving me," she says.Dec. 17, 2021