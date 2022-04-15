IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Now: TODAY's Savannah Guthrie learns to cook easy at-home seafood with Bobby Flay on TODAY All Day.

  • Sweet treats that double as creative craft projects for kids

    04:50

  • Discover the happily ever after decades in the making

    09:13

  • If not now, when? Why some people are so afraid of change

    05:17
  • Now Playing

    Craig, Dylan and Sheinelle show off their moves on the roller rink

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    ‘You are worth it and so am I’: See Hoda Kotb's Hall of Fame speech

    04:21

  • ’Ring that bell!’: Dick Vitale celebrates end of chemotherapy

    00:39

  • Rapping bishop makes history with his modern methods

    04:15

  • Midwife puts focus on Black maternal health

    05:15

  • See this tired dog get a ride home in style from Good Samaritan

    00:34

  • Your tough parenting questions answered

    05:05

  • Watch this couple’s dream of starting a family come true

    00:57

  • Dad talks setting records running with quintuplets

    05:27

  • Mom shares hope for son’s autism journey in book, ‘Forever Boy’

    05:00

  • Couple celebrating retirement gets special surprise on the plaza!

    00:48

  • TikTok’s Brittany and Ryan treated to Knicks game, meet Derrick Rose

    01:13

  • New Orleans program helps young boys who are without fathers

    06:19

  • Sibling TikTok duo breaks down stereotypes of autism

    07:45

  • Watch: Soldier dad surprises his kids in heartwarming reunion

    00:43

  • How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra

    03:44

  • Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL

    03:44

TODAY

Craig, Dylan and Sheinelle show off their moves on the roller rink

04:39

Marking the opening of the new Rockefeller Center roller rink, Usher and Liberty Ross join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share what people can experience when they lace up their skates. Afterward, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer show off their moves in the middle of the rink.April 15, 2022

  • Sweet treats that double as creative craft projects for kids

    04:50

  • Discover the happily ever after decades in the making

    09:13

  • If not now, when? Why some people are so afraid of change

    05:17
  • Now Playing

    Craig, Dylan and Sheinelle show off their moves on the roller rink

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    ‘You are worth it and so am I’: See Hoda Kotb's Hall of Fame speech

    04:21

  • ’Ring that bell!’: Dick Vitale celebrates end of chemotherapy

    00:39

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All