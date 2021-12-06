IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Men can be hard to shop for — here are 9 Men’s Health–approved picks

  • TODAY Food All Stars share their favorite comfort food recipes

    24:46

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams whips up creamy spinach gratin with a crispy breadcrumb topping

    07:52

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a savory red wine-braised brisket for any holiday feast

    09:41

  • Jake Cohen makes classic crispy latkes for a festive Hanukkah feast

    06:34

  • Make the ultimate holiday feast with crispy latkes, creamy spinach and braised brisket

    24:41

  • Upgrade Thanksgiving classics with the best recipes from the TODAY Food All Stars

    24:53

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams bakes the ultimate sweet potato pie with a s'mores topping

    07:37

  • Jake Cohen makes stuffing extra flavorful with sourdough and challah breads

    08:00

  • Alejandra Ramos uses a zesty marinade to make the juiciest Thanksgiving turkey

    08:58

TODAY

TODAY Food All Stars share their favorite comfort food recipes

24:46

TODAY Food's chefs are warming you up with their favorite comfort foods for the colder months. First, Alejandra Ramos makes a childhood favorite: creamy stovetop mac and cheese. Then Jocelyn Delk Adams combines two comfort foods into one dish with her pizza-stuffed meatloaf. And Jake Cohen has the ultimate feel-better dish, a chicken noodle soup with a warming saffron broth.Dec. 6, 2021

  • TODAY Food All Stars share their favorite comfort food recipes

    24:46

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams whips up creamy spinach gratin with a crispy breadcrumb topping

    07:52

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a savory red wine-braised brisket for any holiday feast

    09:41

  • Jake Cohen makes classic crispy latkes for a festive Hanukkah feast

    06:34

  • Make the ultimate holiday feast with crispy latkes, creamy spinach and braised brisket

    24:41

  • Upgrade Thanksgiving classics with the best recipes from the TODAY Food All Stars

    24:53

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All