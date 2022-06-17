IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

TODAY

TODAY dads reflect on fatherhood during trip to Coney Island

08:01

The TODAY dads Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly take a trip to Coney Island for a fun-filled day of sun, rides, games and reflecting on the ups and downs of fatherhood.June 17, 2022

