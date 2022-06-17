TODAY dads reflect on fatherhood during trip to Coney Island

- Now Playing
TODAY dads reflect on fatherhood during trip to Coney Island08:01
- UP NEXT
Dad and daughter re-create famous movie scenes04:09
What's on the menu for Father's Day? Try this banh mi recipe!04:46
How fatherhood and a hot cup of tea helped one man recover from addiction05:24
‘Sesame Street’ celebrates the importance of quality time with dads01:25
Ukrainian boy’s diary inspires family to escape Russian occupation02:23
Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown01:55
What is ‘chore play’ and is it the key to a happy marriage?05:28
Watch mom learn daughter got accepted into dream college00:46
‘All Moms’ authors share how their kids helped craft their book03:47
Little leaguer theatrically rolls to home plate during championship00:59
Watch toddler surprise military dad with a new skill00:48
Bode and Morgan Miller reveal baby daughter’s name01:05
Kids teach friend how to ride his bike (without training wheels!)00:38
How to spot warning signs before a mass shooting03:20
Tips for a memorable baby shower party: Gifts, games, more06:13
Exclusive: MacKenzie Scott donates $122M to Big Brothers Big Sisters05:24
Son’s surprise reunion after 7 years sends mom into tears00:44
Al Roker on his half-marathon, seeing Nick deliver church sermon01:55
Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomes 2nd child with Chris Pratt00:41
- Now Playing
TODAY dads reflect on fatherhood during trip to Coney Island08:01
- UP NEXT
Dad and daughter re-create famous movie scenes04:09
What's on the menu for Father's Day? Try this banh mi recipe!04:46
How fatherhood and a hot cup of tea helped one man recover from addiction05:24
‘Sesame Street’ celebrates the importance of quality time with dads01:25
Ukrainian boy’s diary inspires family to escape Russian occupation02:23
Play All
Play All