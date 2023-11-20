TODAY celebrates 20 years of Thanks & Giving with St. Jude

Music teacher gets big surprise from students...and Adam Sandler!
For more than two decades, TODAY has joined forces with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for its annual Thanks & Giving series which highlights the heroic work being done there. NBC's Kristen Dahlgren shares an update on some of the kids profiled on the show over the years and Marlo Thomas, the hospital's national outreach director, joins TODAY to celebrate the milestone and talks about the investment in research for incurable cancers and their commitment to global outreach.Nov. 20, 2023
