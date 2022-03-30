IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 30, 2022 01:43
UP NEXT
Fans celebrate 100th, 105th and 112th - in dog years! - birthdays for Sunday Mug Shots 01:16 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 27, 2022 01:34 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 11, 2022 01:12 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 7, 2022 01:26 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Dec. 28, 2021 01:23 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 102nd): Dec. 27, 2021 01:19 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 105th): Nov. 23, 2021 01:25 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 102nd): Nov. 22, 2021 01:36 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 101st): Nov. 19, 2021 01:20 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 75th anniversary): Nov. 17, 2021 01:50 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a very special 104th): Nov. 11, 2021 01:20 TODAY celebrates milestone birthdays (and a 75th anniversary): Nov. 4, 2021 01:26 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 105th!): Oct. 18, 2021 01:06 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Oct. 14, 2021 01:12 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Oct. 5, 2021 01:06 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Sept. 28, 2021 01:40 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Sept. 23, 2021 01:14 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Sept. 22, 2021 01:24 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Sept. 16, 2021 01:20 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 30, 2022 01:43
With the help of Smucker’s, TODAY’s Al Roker sends special wishes to viewers celebrating 100th birthdays and gives a special shoutout to eight amazing women of Brookdale West Palm Beach living facility whose ages range from 100 to 106!
March 30, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 30, 2022 01:43
UP NEXT
Fans celebrate 100th, 105th and 112th - in dog years! - birthdays for Sunday Mug Shots 01:16 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 27, 2022 01:34 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 11, 2022 01:12 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 7, 2022 01:26 TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Dec. 28, 2021 01:23