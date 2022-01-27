IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

  • Now Playing

    TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 27, 2022

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 11, 2022

    01:12

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 7, 2022

    01:26

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Dec. 28, 2021

    01:23

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 102nd): Dec. 27, 2021

    01:19

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 105th): Nov. 23, 2021

    01:25

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 102nd): Nov. 22, 2021

    01:36

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 101st): Nov. 19, 2021

    01:20

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 75th anniversary): Nov. 17, 2021

    01:50

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a very special 104th): Nov. 11, 2021

    01:20

  • TODAY celebrates milestone birthdays (and a 75th anniversary): Nov. 4, 2021

    01:26

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 105th!): Oct. 18, 2021

    01:06

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Oct. 14, 2021

    01:12

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Oct. 5, 2021

    01:06

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Sept. 28, 2021

    01:40

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Sept. 23, 2021

    01:14

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Sept. 22, 2021

    01:24

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Sept. 16, 2021

    01:20

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Sept. 10, 2021

    01:22

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older): Sept. 2, 2021

    01:19

TODAY

TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 27, 2022

01:34

With the help of Smucker’s, TODAY’s Al Roker sends special wishes to viewers celebrating 100th birthdays.Jan. 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 27, 2022

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 11, 2022

    01:12

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 7, 2022

    01:26

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Dec. 28, 2021

    01:23

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 102nd): Dec. 27, 2021

    01:19

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 105th): Nov. 23, 2021

    01:25

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All