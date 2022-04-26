TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: April 26, 2022

Mom shoots for the moon with climate-friendly snack brand02:33
- Now Playing
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: April 26, 202201:31
- UP NEXT
Watch grandparents wait patiently for kids to tire themselves out00:46
Exclusive: Father speaks about son's amusement park death02:07
Video captures man kidnapping 3-month-old baby in California00:33
Child dies as mysterious hepatitis outbreak spreads to 12 countries02:26
Trey McBride set to be one of the first NFL draft pick with same-sex parents03:51
Prince Louis turns 4! See new pics taken by Kate Middleton00:35
Family and friends mourn death of track star Sarah Shulze01:51
Sheinelle Jones remembers her late grandfather Dr. Val Brown Sr.02:13
See these Earth Week experiments with Kate the Chemist05:08
Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'07:16
Meet the mom minimizing waste with eco-friendly cleaning supplies04:31
Newlywed couple lets groom’s grandparents have their first dance00:51
Follow one family’s ‘long, hard trip’ from Ukraine to the US03:46
Madeleine McCann: Formal suspect named in 15-year-old case02:15
CDC asks physicians to look out for cases of hepatitis in children00:25
Dylan Dreyer reveals who her dream 3rd Hour co-hosts would be05:14
Jack Schlossberg reveals 5 Profile in Courage Awards recipients04:38
Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s kids’ surprise for her homecoming!01:33
Mom shoots for the moon with climate-friendly snack brand02:33
- Now Playing
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: April 26, 202201:31
- UP NEXT
Watch grandparents wait patiently for kids to tire themselves out00:46
Exclusive: Father speaks about son's amusement park death02:07
Video captures man kidnapping 3-month-old baby in California00:33
Child dies as mysterious hepatitis outbreak spreads to 12 countries02:26
Play All