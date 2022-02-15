IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter months

    04:02

  • Can you tell parents at child’s basketball game to tone it down?

    02:36

  • Hoda talks about celebrating ‘gotcha day’ with daughter Haley

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 110th!): Feb. 15, 2022

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back

    02:22

  • Mom of 5 fulfills lifelong dream of becoming an author

    03:40

  • See what Lindsay Czarniak sent Craig Melvin for Valentine’s Day!

    05:41

  • Youth football team scores invite from LA Rams to 2022 Super Bowl

    03:32

  • 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will'

    00:55

  • 4th grader writes persuasive essay on why to watch TODAY

    01:29

  • Watch the TODAY anchors’ new Super Bowl PSA for girls in STEM

    00:45

  • Jaelin Kauf returns from 2022 Olympics with silver medal, gets surprised by mom on TODAY

    05:46

  • Raising an Olympian: Parents reflect on sacrifices and struggles

    04:30

  • How Olympic athletes juggle parenthood while going for gold

    02:32

  • Dad of Team USA curling sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson on raising 2 Olympians

    04:20

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on loss of her dad, finding drive to compete again

    03:50

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle's mom surprises him during live TODAY interview

    06:28

  • Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom

    01:00

  • 3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)

    01:02

  • 4 states to lift statewide mask mandates in schools

    00:23

TODAY

TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 110th!): Feb. 15, 2022

01:34

With the help of Smucker’s, TODAY’s Al Roker sends special wishes to viewers celebrating 100th birthdays.Feb. 15, 2022

  • Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter months

    04:02

  • Can you tell parents at child’s basketball game to tone it down?

    02:36

  • Hoda talks about celebrating ‘gotcha day’ with daughter Haley

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 110th!): Feb. 15, 2022

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back

    02:22

  • Mom of 5 fulfills lifelong dream of becoming an author

    03:40

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All