IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From beach hacks to style must-haves, 17 hidden gems we're loving for summer

  • Al Roker shares his ultimate summer grilling tips

    05:05

  • Dylan Dreyer shows Cal, Ollie & Rusty how to cook minestrone

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    TODAY celebrates 100th (and an 105th) birthdays: May 23, 2022

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Formula arrives in US, reserved for babies with allergies and hospitals

    02:55

  • Jack Cakebread, pioneering Napa Valley winemaker, dies age 92

    02:13

  • Skrewball Whiskey cofounder shares story of peanut butter spirit

    05:02

  • Whole fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits: Get the recipes!

    04:36

  • 3 chefs share their recipes for a taste of South Carolina

    04:16

  • Make this light, lemony pasta dish in just 30 minutes

    04:15

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost formula supply

    02:08

  • Easy Israeli dips: Baba ganoush and Lutenitsa

    04:29

  • Matt Abdoo shares recipe for saucy burger with Mexican street corn

    04:38

  • Easy grilling tips to take your barbequing to the next level

    04:59

  • Turn your mojito into a marinade with this fun chicken recipe

    04:37

  • Two ways to use leftover rotisserie chicken: Sliders, lettuce cups

    04:03

  • Kendall Jenner addresses her 'tragic' cucumber-cutting skills

    00:50

  • Al Roker’s leftover croissant dish goes viral

    01:11

  • Hoda and Jenna try their hand at cooking with a Michelin star chef

    04:36

  • Orange juice and cereal? Hoda and Jenna try unusual food combos

    01:49

  • Try these frozen yogurt cups, banana sushi recipes kids will love

    03:44

TODAY

TODAY celebrates 100th (and an 105th) birthdays: May 23, 2022

01:28

With the help of Smucker’s, TODAY’s Al Roker sends special wishes to viewers celebrating 100th birthdays including Dixie Hale who is celebrating her 105th birthday and says the key to longevity is enjoying a martini everyday at four in the afternoon.May 23, 2022

  • Al Roker shares his ultimate summer grilling tips

    05:05

  • Dylan Dreyer shows Cal, Ollie & Rusty how to cook minestrone

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    TODAY celebrates 100th (and an 105th) birthdays: May 23, 2022

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Formula arrives in US, reserved for babies with allergies and hospitals

    02:55

  • Jack Cakebread, pioneering Napa Valley winemaker, dies age 92

    02:13

  • Skrewball Whiskey cofounder shares story of peanut butter spirit

    05:02

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All