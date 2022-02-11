TODAY anchors star in 70s-themed Super Bowl PSA: Go behind the scenes
06:09
Share this -
copied
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly are getting in on the Super Bowl action with their very own public service announcement encouraging girls to consider careers in math and sciences. Go behind the scenes of their ad which will run during the pregame this weekend.Feb. 11, 2022
Blake Shelton narrates Super Bowl Music Fest promo for Gwen Stefani
00:36
Eminem’s restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to get Super Bowl pop-up
00:45
Now Playing
TODAY anchors star in 70s-themed Super Bowl PSA: Go behind the scenes
06:09
UP NEXT
Bob Saget’s autopsy reveals he suffered multiple head fractures
02:13
The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for the book lovers in your life
04:45
Scott Eastwood on his first rom-com ‘ I Want You Back,’ reveals surprising go-to karaoke song