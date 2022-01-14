TODAY anchors play 70th anniversary trivia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hoda and Jenna celebrate TODAY’s 70th birthday with age game09:17
Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal05:32
Inside the mind of a ‘strongman’03:56
Empire State Building lights up orange in honor of TODAY04:54
Now Playing
TODAY anchors play 70th anniversary trivia05:32
UP NEXT
Celebrating TODAY’s past, present, and future04:03
Katie Couric, Tom Brokaw, Meredith Viera send well wishes to TODAY on 70th anniversary01:26
How Bob Saget supported a family impacted by the rare disease, scleroderma01:43
Celebrating 70 unforgettable years of TODAY11:51
Look back at a timeline of TODAY over 70 years02:43
‘Cheer’ stars on season two, fame and why viewers connect with the show03:42
‘SNL’ star Cecily Strong talks playing 11 characters in 1-woman play05:31
Watch Hoda and Jenna take a polar plunge!04:50
Andrew Garfield shares why he didn’t get the role of Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’04:01
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split03:16
Get 1st look at star-studded NFL playoff ad01:12
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged: See the ring00:47
Neve Campbell reveals scariest on-set experience (and it involves a bear)01:23
‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ lead movies nominated for SAG Awards00:59
Ronnie Spector, ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dies at 7802:15
TODAY anchors play 70th anniversary trivia05:32
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly battle it out in a special trivia game show hosted by our very own Al Roker to celebrate 70 years of TODAY.Jan. 14, 2022
Hoda and Jenna celebrate TODAY’s 70th birthday with age game09:17
Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal05:32
Inside the mind of a ‘strongman’03:56
Empire State Building lights up orange in honor of TODAY04:54
Now Playing
TODAY anchors play 70th anniversary trivia05:32
UP NEXT
Celebrating TODAY’s past, present, and future04:03