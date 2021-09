The lights on Broadway have been dark for 18 months because of COVID-19, but on Tuesday night, TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager helped reopen the doors on the Great White Way as “Hamilton,” “Wicked” and “The Lion King” joined forces to open together on the same night. Among the highlights: Kristen Chenoweth serenaded Savannah’s daughter Vale.Sept. 15, 2021