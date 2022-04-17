IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    To tackle inflation could hurt Biden’s campaign, Chuck Todd says

    Biden restarts plans to drill for oil and gas as prices soar

  • Dianne Feinstein denies concerns that she’s unfit to serve

  • Bishop T.D. Jakes talks faith during challenging times

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law

  • Chaos in Shanghai: Videos show police clashing with residents

  • Ukraine claims responsibility after Russian warship sinks in Black Sea

  • Bus of migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives in DC

  • Obama says next generation is ‘more mindful’ of climate change

  • Is the NYC subway safe? Mayor Eric Adams addresses challenges

  • Biden calls Russian atrocities towards Ukraine a ‘genocide’

  • Exclusive: Obama weighs in on war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin

  • Jan. 6 panel has enough evidence to refer Trump for criminal charges, Liz Cheney says

  • Extending mask mandates on public transport ‘on the table,’ Dr. Jha says

  • Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol

  • Ukrainians say Putin’s attempt to break their spirit has backfired

  • Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

  • New US sanctions on Russia put Putin’s daughters in the spotlight

  • As gas prices soar, lawmakers accuse oil execs of price gouging

TODAY

To tackle inflation could hurt Biden’s campaign, Chuck Todd says

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to talk about how the immigration crisis at the border, inflation and the war in Ukraine are affecting his poll numbers. Todd says it’s ironic that tax hikes, higher interest rates and more immigrant labor are what it would take to tackle inflation because they “couldn’t be a worse thing to campaign on.”April 17, 2022

Chuck Todd: ‘How long is NATO going to sit back and watch Russia intentionally target civilians?’

