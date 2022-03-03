To promote STEM, man sets out to break a world record per week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
David Rush started breaking record in 2015 to raise awareness for STEM education, and he just completed his mission to break 52 records in 52 weeks. He joins with 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his journey, and he reveals which challenge was the most difficult. Guinness World Record adjudicator Michael Empric surprises Rush and awards him with two more titles!
March 3, 2022
