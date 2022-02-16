Watch: Out-of-control tire smashes into windshield of police cruiser
An out-of-control tire that fell off a pickup truck in Pennsylvania smashed into the windshield of a police cruiser on Monday. The tire eventually came to a rest on the side of the road without hitting any other cars. No one was injured.Feb. 16, 2022
Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit: See what’s in the agreement
