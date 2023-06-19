IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 must-haves for June starting at $8, according to thousands of reviews

  • OMG organization teaches girls to be leaders and scholars

    04:55

  • How to pick the right dating app for you and create the best profile

    05:05

  • How Jack Yates pioneered Juneteenth celebrations with a plot of land

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    How to have fun this summer without breaking the bank

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the couple building decor from salvaged material in Detroit

    04:11

  • Craig Melvin discovers family history at International African American Museum

    05:34

  • Serbians turn outrage into action after recent gun violence

    03:15

  • Prince Louis steals the show during Trooping the Color

    02:41

  • 66-year-old dies after ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in rural Arizona

    02:09

  • Plane wing clips tail at Boston airport, sparking FAA investigation

    02:39

  • Collapsed section of I-95 to reopen in 2 weeks, Governor says

    01:55

  • Biden touts economic progress at 2024 campaign event

    02:13

  • Shooting during Juneteenth celebration in Chicago leaves 1 dead

    02:02

  • 31 million face severe storms and extreme heat in the South

    03:06

  • Blinken meets with Xi: Will it help ease US-China relations?

    01:50

  • Cormac McCarthy, ‘No Country for Old Men’ author, dies at 89

    02:06

  • Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry

    04:53

  • Severe weather hampers tornado recovery in Texas

    02:18

  • Mike Pence refuses to reveal if he would pardon Trump

    02:55

  • President Biden kicks off re-election campaign with first major event

    01:42

How to have fun this summer without breaking the bank

04:48

TODAY’s Vicky Nguyen stops by Studio 1A with tips for saving money while planning activities and trips this summer.June 19, 2023

  • OMG organization teaches girls to be leaders and scholars

    04:55

  • How to pick the right dating app for you and create the best profile

    05:05

  • How Jack Yates pioneered Juneteenth celebrations with a plot of land

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    How to have fun this summer without breaking the bank

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the couple building decor from salvaged material in Detroit

    04:11

  • Craig Melvin discovers family history at International African American Museum

    05:34

  • Serbians turn outrage into action after recent gun violence

    03:15

  • Prince Louis steals the show during Trooping the Color

    02:41

  • 66-year-old dies after ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in rural Arizona

    02:09

  • Plane wing clips tail at Boston airport, sparking FAA investigation

    02:39

  • Collapsed section of I-95 to reopen in 2 weeks, Governor says

    01:55

  • Biden touts economic progress at 2024 campaign event

    02:13

  • Shooting during Juneteenth celebration in Chicago leaves 1 dead

    02:02

  • 31 million face severe storms and extreme heat in the South

    03:06

  • Blinken meets with Xi: Will it help ease US-China relations?

    01:50

  • Cormac McCarthy, ‘No Country for Old Men’ author, dies at 89

    02:06

  • Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry

    04:53

  • Severe weather hampers tornado recovery in Texas

    02:18

  • Mike Pence refuses to reveal if he would pardon Trump

    02:55

  • President Biden kicks off re-election campaign with first major event

    01:42

01:50

Blinken meets with Xi: Will it help ease US-China relations?

01:55

Collapsed section of I-95 to reopen in 2 weeks, Governor says

02:02

Shooting during Juneteenth celebration in Chicago leaves 1 dead

03:06

31 million face severe storms and extreme heat in the South

02:13

Biden touts economic progress at 2024 campaign event

02:09

66-year-old dies after ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in rural Arizona

03:15

Serbians turn outrage into action after recent gun violence

04:11

Pickled shrimp po'boy: Get Scotty Scott’s recipe!

04:55

OMG organization teaches girls to be leaders and scholars

05:05

How to pick the right dating app for you and create the best profile

04:06

How Jack Yates pioneered Juneteenth celebrations with a plot of land

04:51

Superfood hacks: Easy ways to add more nutrients to meals

04:07

6 last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas

04:42

Joshua Malina talks role in 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Unorthodox' podcast

03:51

Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!

04:51

See Chance the Rapper get surprise video message from Common

05:07

Shop these must-have accessories to kick off the summer in style

05:23

Annie Murphy on ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ and ‘Black Mirror’

05:10

Jason Schwartzman talks new Wes Anderson film ‘Asteroid City’

04:00

Try this recipe for pastrami sliders with sweet and spicy slaw

04:11

Pickled shrimp po'boy: Get Scotty Scott’s recipe!

04:55

OMG organization teaches girls to be leaders and scholars

05:05

How to pick the right dating app for you and create the best profile

09:52

Meet the dads blowing up social media with their fatherly advice

06:05

Tia Mowry on how cutting her hair short led to a new outlook on life

04:33

Celebrating the viral dads who made us smile this Father’s Day

12:28

‘Project Runway’ judges preview season full of all-star competitors

04:46

Try this flavorful grilled chicken with Peruvian green sauce

02:54

Yuck or Yum? Hoda & Jenna try some wild cocktails

05:14

Throwing a summer soiree? Try these cocktails and party tips!

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:11

Pickled shrimp po'boy: Get Scotty Scott’s recipe!

04:51

Superfood hacks: Easy ways to add more nutrients to meals

03:42

Father’s Day dinner ideas: Try these 2 Italian dishes

04:46

Try this flavorful grilled chicken with Peruvian green sauce

02:54

Yuck or Yum? Hoda & Jenna try some wild cocktails

05:14

Throwing a summer soiree? Try these cocktails and party tips!

04:00

Try this recipe for pastrami sliders with sweet and spicy slaw

04:58

Make this corn ceviche and heirloom salad for your next cookout

04:37

Try this make-ahead herby grilled chicken pasta salad

06:01

What are the best foods to help with the afternoon slump?