IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From a lip tint to a travel essential, 6 must-haves for July with thousands of reviews

  • Now Playing

    How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots near combined $2 billion

    00:33

  • Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners

    00:36

  • How to have a growth mindset in the workplace

    05:08

  • Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B

    01:52

  • Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner

    00:19

  • Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it

    04:15

  • Powerball jackpot soars to $875 million after no winner

    02:14

  • Bank of America fined $150M over junk fees, fake accounts

    00:31

  • Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B

    02:36

  • Number of Americans working remotely drops from pandemic high

    00:26

  • How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer

    05:44

  • Fourth of July sales: Here is what to buy in 2023

    03:43

  • Travel to these popular destinations without breaking the bank

    05:12

  • How people are using AI in the workplace

    04:49

  • FTC alleges Amazon tricked users into signing up for Prime

    03:03

  • How to have fun this summer without breaking the bank

    04:48

  • All eyes on Federal Reserve as inflation shows signs of cooling

    02:03

  • Summer vacation on a budget: Try these money-saving hacks

    05:08

  • Summer side hustle tips to bring in extra income during the season

    04:16

How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation

05:08

A new survey found 80% of likely summer vacationers are changing their plans because of inflation. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with tips for planning your trip without busting your budget.July 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots near combined $2 billion

    00:33

  • Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners

    00:36

  • How to have a growth mindset in the workplace

    05:08

  • Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B

    01:52

  • Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner

    00:19

  • Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it

    04:15

  • Powerball jackpot soars to $875 million after no winner

    02:14

  • Bank of America fined $150M over junk fees, fake accounts

    00:31

  • Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B

    02:36

  • Number of Americans working remotely drops from pandemic high

    00:26

  • How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer

    05:44

  • Fourth of July sales: Here is what to buy in 2023

    03:43

  • Travel to these popular destinations without breaking the bank

    05:12

  • How people are using AI in the workplace

    04:49

  • FTC alleges Amazon tricked users into signing up for Prime

    03:03

  • How to have fun this summer without breaking the bank

    04:48

  • All eyes on Federal Reserve as inflation shows signs of cooling

    02:03

  • Summer vacation on a budget: Try these money-saving hacks

    05:08

  • Summer side hustle tips to bring in extra income during the season

    04:16

02:17

Pvt. Travis King entered North Korea ‘willfully,’ Sec. Austin says

01:50

Carlee Russell case: Police have no evidence of abandoned child

04:16

Trump faces possible third indictment after receiving target letter

02:21

Sailor drifting in the Pacific opens up about harrowing survival

03:46

Heat dome covers 11 states with triple-digit temperatures

03:50

Congress weighs raising pilot retirement age to 67 amid shortage

05:28

Digital cleanup: How to tidy up cluttered devices

02:10

Should solo air travelers switch seats to accommodate families?

01:59

TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: July 19, 2023

05:16

Martha Stewart shares her recipe for spicy lobster linguine

04:51

Make this pitmaster’s barbecue pork shoulder recipe

05:31

How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

04:35

Shop these beauty products that will keep you cool this summer

05:44

Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year

04:21

Why some brands are partnering with influencers over 50 on TikTok

04:43

Catch up on the most popular stories on TODAY.com

04:36

Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout

03:57

‘ShearShare’ app connects salons and stylists

05:08

How to have a growth mindset in the workplace

03:22

Brad Paisley talks ‘not shying away’ from heavy topics in new album

04:05

‘Mission: Barbenheimer’? Which blockbuster will fans flock to first?

04:12

Splurge on these products — or save on alternatives!

06:29

Meet the viral couple who reconnected ahead of 60th HS reunion

04:05

What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart

01:31

Jenna Bush Hager talks about not wanting to be a 'backseat parent'

04:06

How to recreate your favorite 90's makeup looks

11:30

Wyclef Jean talks Caribbean Music Awards, reuniting with Fugees

05:25

Pop culture roundup: Beyoncé, Aaron Rodgers, SAG-AFTRA strike

01:24

Meet the first 'Golden Bachelor,' 71-year-old Gerry Turner

03:43

Shop these products to protect your hair this summer

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

05:16

Martha Stewart shares her recipe for spicy lobster linguine

04:51

Make this pitmaster’s barbecue pork shoulder recipe

06:51

What is the ‘girl dinner’ trend taking a bite out of social media?

05:24

Carson Daly tries his hand at pastry making at Raf's in NYC

04:11

Hoda shares her recipe for high-protein homemade ice cream

04:08

Try these healthy food hacks to beat the heat

06:10

Sesame baked chicken: Get Sunny Anderson’s easy recipe

04:06

How to make homemade corn ravioli

25:14

These trailblazing fisherwomen are building a more sustainable seafood industry | Head of the Table

05:08

Try this buffalo chicken boat recipe that’s better than takeout