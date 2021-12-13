Tips to elevate your holiday gift wrapping

Monica Mangin, co-founder of East Coast Creative, joins TODAY with Hoda & Jenna with tips and techniques to elevate your holiday gift-wrapping. Among her tips: create a gift-wrapping “station” that includes a wire cutter and double-sided tape.Dec. 13, 2021
