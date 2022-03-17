How to build meaningful connections with friends

From play date partners to neighbors and work colleagues, it can be tough to make authentic friendships. Pastor and motivational speaker Andi Andrew joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips to build deeper connections. "We have to be intentional with cultivating the relationships that are healthy in our lives," she says.March 17, 2022
