Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with 2 unique twists on corned beef and cabbage

    How to build meaningful connections with friends

TODAY

How to build meaningful connections with friends

04:12

From play date partners to neighbors and work colleagues, it can be tough to make authentic friendships. Pastor and motivational speaker Andi Andrew joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips to build deeper connections. "We have to be intentional with cultivating the relationships that are healthy in our lives," she says.March 17, 2022

    How to build meaningful connections with friends

