Stress, lack of sleep can impact heart health in menopausal women
02:25
Biden names first 10 prescription drugs up for price-cut negotiations
02:43
Warm bedrooms result in better sleep, study finds
02:31
Why Aug. 24 is the day most people call out sick to work
00:46
When is the next COVID booster shot going to be available?
02:09
RSV vaccine eligibility expands, COVID numbers on the rise
04:27
How cycling helped one woman get through cancer battle
06:17
Try these throwback dance moves for a cardio workout
04:31
How to break up with your doctor
04:23
How a son's illness helped save dad's life
04:30
Locally acquired malaria cases: What you need to know
02:16
'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more
05:18
Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets
03:44
Knockoff versions of Ozempic are being sold online: What to know
04:19
Boost your daily yoga with these muscle sculpting workouts
04:53
Jamie Foxx shares recovery update after ‘unexpected dark journey’
00:34
Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone
00:31
'The Marriage Pact' host answers love and sex questions
07:15
How to alleviate the high costs of caregiving
04:28
Copied
A recent AARP report found that 38 million Americans are spending one-quarter of their annual income on caregiving costs. CNBC’s Sharon Epperson joins TODAY to share some ways to ease the financial burden, including creating a blueprint, checking for government health, tax and employee benefits, and working with a care manager.Aug. 30, 2023
Tips to ease into fall and avoid ‘autumn anxiety’
04:30
Now Playing
How to alleviate the high costs of caregiving
04:28
UP NEXT
Stress, lack of sleep can impact heart health in menopausal women
02:25
Biden names first 10 prescription drugs up for price-cut negotiations
02:43
Warm bedrooms result in better sleep, study finds
02:31
Why Aug. 24 is the day most people call out sick to work
00:46
When is the next COVID booster shot going to be available?
02:09
RSV vaccine eligibility expands, COVID numbers on the rise
04:27
How cycling helped one woman get through cancer battle
06:17
Try these throwback dance moves for a cardio workout
04:31
How to break up with your doctor
04:23
How a son's illness helped save dad's life
04:30
Locally acquired malaria cases: What you need to know
02:16
'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more
05:18
Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets
03:44
Knockoff versions of Ozempic are being sold online: What to know
04:19
Boost your daily yoga with these muscle sculpting workouts
04:53
Jamie Foxx shares recovery update after ‘unexpected dark journey’
00:34
Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone
00:31
'The Marriage Pact' host answers love and sex questions