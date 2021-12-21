IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Annual Toy Drive is going virtual — here's what you need to know

  • Now Playing

    Tips on handling holiday returns and shipping delays

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Last-minute Christmas shopping tips and gift ideas

    03:54

  • Last-minute travel tips for the holidays

    03:48

  • Super Saturday sales expected to be among highest on record

    02:45

  • Last-minute holiday budgeting advice: Shopping, tipping and more

    05:01

  • Watch out for extra fees tacked onto your hotel bill

    04:38

  • CNBC’s Marcus Lemonis tells how to bring holiday cheer to service providers

    05:51

  • Tips to protect yourself from fraud while holiday shopping

    05:29

  • Best festive travel destinations for the holiday season

    04:27

  • Best holiday shopping strategies with 3 weekends until Christmas

    06:11

  • Amid uncertainty about COVID, top tips for Travel Tuesday

    04:30

  • White House and FTC investigate supply chain crisis

    02:48

  • Black Friday outlook: What to expect this year

    03:06

  • Shipping tips: How to ensure your holiday packages will arrive on time

    03:55

  • Amid criticism, US Postal Service girds for hectic holiday season

    04:06

  • These 2 women-led businesses are making a difference

    05:06

  • Small business spotlight: Accessories, jewelry and grooming products

    06:15

  • Stephanie Ruhle's Black Friday checklist for better shopping

    03:59

  • Meet 3 special small businesses: Gifts, flowers, gourmet treats

    07:30

  • Walmart US CEO speaks out about inflation, supply chain issues and more

    03:28

TODAY

Tips on handling holiday returns and shipping delays

04:16

Returns are expected to amount to $120 billion this holiday season. NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with information about return policies and tips for staying ahead of expected shipping delays. Among her tips: Go the store in person to get your money back.Dec. 21, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Tips on handling holiday returns and shipping delays

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Last-minute Christmas shopping tips and gift ideas

    03:54

  • Last-minute travel tips for the holidays

    03:48

  • Super Saturday sales expected to be among highest on record

    02:45

  • Last-minute holiday budgeting advice: Shopping, tipping and more

    05:01

  • Watch out for extra fees tacked onto your hotel bill

    04:38

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All