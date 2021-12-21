Tips on handling holiday returns and shipping delays
Returns are expected to amount to $120 billion this holiday season. NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with information about return policies and tips for staying ahead of expected shipping delays. Among her tips: Go the store in person to get your money back.Dec. 21, 2021
