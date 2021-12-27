IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Tips for taking care of holiday returns

Tips for taking care of holiday returns

Amy Brightfield, health and features director at Better Homes & Gardens, joins TODAY with tips and suggestions for what to do if you need to return or exchange a holiday gift. She shares return deadlines for various retailers and explains what paperwork you’ll need.Dec. 27, 2021

    Tips for taking care of holiday returns

