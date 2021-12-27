Amy Brightfield, health and features director at Better Homes & Gardens, joins TODAY with tips and suggestions for what to do if you need to return or exchange a holiday gift. She shares return deadlines for various retailers and explains what paperwork you’ll need.Dec. 27, 2021
Tips for taking care of holiday returns
