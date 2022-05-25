IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Jay Shetty: Give yourself some kindness while processing trauma

05:15

Life coach Jay Shetty joins TODAY with tips to help process tragedy and manage anxious thoughts many are experiencing following the mass school shooting in Texas. “When you feel you’re apart of the solution, the problem begins to feel more manageable,” he says.May 25, 2022

