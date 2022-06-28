IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 11 Amazon bestsellers will help you beat the heat in 2022 — starting at $7

TODAY

Tips for applying for a job in this historically tight labor market

04:24

In the latest installment of our series How to Adult, LinkedIn editor-in-chief Dan Roth joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips for people applying for a new job and shares the three hottest job titles to apply for.June 28, 2022

