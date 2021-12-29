Time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statues is opened
A historic preservation team has opened a time capsule believe to be from 1887 that was found near the site of a statue of Robert E. Lee. Inside they found Confederate money, a Confederate flag, an old newspaper, a Bible and letters, among other items.Dec. 29, 2021
