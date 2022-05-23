IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From beach hacks to style must-haves, 17 hidden gems we're loving for summer

  • ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ author answers reader’s questions

    06:06

  • Emmy Rossum says she pitched ‘Angelyne’ series fully in-character

    05:10

  • Hoda and Jenna explain what it means to be a ‘fancy grandma’

    03:35

  • See Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila star in school play

    03:23

  • Hugh Jackman on returning to his roots in ‘The Music Man’

    06:59

  • Young TODAY fan takes selfie with Hugh Jackman

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Tim McGraw admits Faith Hill forced him to shower during ‘1883’

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Jaws’ child actor becomes police chief in Martha’s Vineyard

    00:56

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomes 2nd child with Chris Pratt

    00:41

  • Elton John documentary ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ announced

    00:41

  • 4 SNL stars say farewell to ‘SNL’ in season finale

    02:12

  • ‘Born to Rule: When Charles Is King’ podcast premieres May 30th

    00:47

  • Amber Heard’s legal team to put Johnny Depp back on the stand

    02:46

  • Jon Hamm dishes on his dream role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

    07:26

  • Jon Hamm talks meeting Tom Cruise on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ set

    00:47

  • Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon among those reportedly leaving ‘SNL’

    00:51

  • ‘Downton Abbey’ stars host trivia game for super fans on TODAY

    05:52

  • Author Emma Straub talks new book ‘This Time Tomorrow’

    05:08

  • Idina Menzel talks ‘Wicked’ movie, new QVC fashion line

    05:08

  • Charlamagne tha God talks podcast, friendship with Craig Melvin

    05:09

TODAY

Tim McGraw admits Faith Hill forced him to shower during ‘1883’

00:46

Tim McGraw opened up about going “method” for his role in the “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883.” In a recent podcast interview with Variety’s Mark Malkin, McGraw admitted his wife and co-star Faith Hill had to force him to take a shower!May 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ author answers reader’s questions

    06:06

  • Emmy Rossum says she pitched ‘Angelyne’ series fully in-character

    05:10

  • Hoda and Jenna explain what it means to be a ‘fancy grandma’

    03:35

  • See Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila star in school play

    03:23

  • Hugh Jackman on returning to his roots in ‘The Music Man’

    06:59

  • Young TODAY fan takes selfie with Hugh Jackman

    01:30

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All