TikTok is known for dance challenges and recipe inspiration, but there’s a whole community of fitness influencers, or “Fit-Tokers,” sharing fun workout videos and trends. Celebrity trainer Bob Harper joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share a weighted hula-hoop workout and a push-up challenge celebs like Carrie Underwood and Jenna Dewan have tried.Jan. 5, 2022
Now Playing
TikTok workout trends you can try at home
03:55
UP NEXT
North Dakota woman shares inspiring 100-pound weight loss journey
04:45
Fitness Steals & Deals to kickstart your health in 2022: smart watches, more
05:25
Get fit at home with this 10-minute resistance band workout
05:14
Hot fitness gear to add to your workout in 2022
04:11
Could the pandemic end in 2022? Doctor weighs in on year ahead in health and wellness