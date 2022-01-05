TikTok workout trends you can try at home

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TikTok is known for dance challenges and recipe inspiration, but there’s a whole community of fitness influencers, or “Fit-Tokers,” sharing fun workout videos and trends. Celebrity trainer Bob Harper joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share a weighted hula-hoop workout and a push-up challenge celebs like Carrie Underwood and Jenna Dewan have tried.Jan. 5, 2022

