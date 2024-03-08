IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Congress set to vote on bill that could ban TikTok
March 8, 2024

A bill that could effectively ban the popular app TikTok is advancing in Congress, and many users of the platform are speaking out against the legislation. NBC’s Brian Cheung reports for TODAY.March 8, 2024

Congress set to vote on bill that could ban TikTok

