TikTok star Samara Joy performs ‘Stardust’ on TODAY

TikTok star Samara Joy performs ‘Stardust’ on TODAY05:04
Jazz singer and TikTok sensation Samara Joy stops by the TODAY plaza and performs “Stardust” off her self-titled album, accompanied by Pasquale Grasso on guitar.Feb. 15, 2022
