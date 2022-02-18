Meet the tipping TikTok star changing lives one surprise at a time

On TODAY’s series Fave Follows, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager sit down with TikTok star Lexy Burke, who is known as the “serial tipper.” The Nashville resident has started a chain reaction of good deeds with her Venmo challenge, tipping more than 168 service industry workers who have been impacted by the pandemic. Burke gets a sweet surprise this time around, as former recipients reach out to thank her for her hard work.Feb. 18, 2022