Toni Traub, known as Toni On Ice to her 2 million TikTok followers, has built a platform on sharing videos about what it’s like to live in Antarctica. She gives TODAY a tour of the south pole while sharing fun facts and go-to places to visit. Dec. 23, 2021
TikTok star gives TODAY a tour of the south pole
