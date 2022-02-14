TikTok star Ajani Huff teaches Hoda, Jenna and special guests an original dance
Tik Tok creator Ajani Huff joins TODAY and gets everyone dancing with some original choreography. He teaches Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Heather McMahan, Vivica A. Fox and Karen Swenson each step of the routine along the way. See what happens when they put it all together to perform the whole thing!Feb. 14, 2022
