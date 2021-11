"The Old Gays" are a group of friends often compared to the "Golden Girls." For the past year, they've captured the hearts of millions on TikTok and now they're starring in an upcoming docuseries about their lives. They talk to TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about how they became friends, what they think of the "Sex and the City" reboot and more.Nov. 16, 2021