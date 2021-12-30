TikTok creator prepares for real-life house swap inspired by 'The Holiday'
02:45
Share this -
copied
After watching “The Holiday,” a romantic comedy where two women swap homes in each other's countries, Grace Gagnon posted on TikTok in hopes of creating her own similar adventure. Since posting the video, Gagnon has secured a swap in England thanks to Florence Patterson. The two join TODAY to talk about their upcoming swap and how they plan to divide their time between Boston and the United Kingdom.Dec. 30, 2021
Jacob Soboroff shares throwback of his visit to Studio 1A in 1998
00:35
Jim Carrey reacts to British baker’s life-size Grinch cake
00:53
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson get ready to host New Year’s Eve special
00:58
Now Playing
TikTok creator prepares for real-life house swap inspired by 'The Holiday'
02:45
UP NEXT
Woman surprises her coworker with Beyoncé concert tickets for her birthday
01:01
How Princess Diana’s home inspired the setting for ‘Bridgerton’